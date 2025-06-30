Road in south Cobb County closed because of emergency water main repair

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Flint Hill Road in Cobb County is closed to through traffic beginning at 9 a.m. Monday for an emergency water main repair, a spokesperson for the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority said.

The road is in southern Cobb County, north of Austell.

Flint Hill Road will be closed from Anderson Farm Road to Anderson Mill Road. The closure is expected to be in place through Thursday, the water agency said.

Crews will allow locals to access their homes within the road closure area.

The water agency reported that work hours may vary because of weather or other obstacles that crews may encounter during the repair.

The agency also said people should expect construction noise while the water main work is going on.

