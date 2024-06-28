Residents fed up over broken elevator at Cobb County senior apartment complex

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Some seniors at an apartment complex in Cobb County are fed up because they haven’t been able to use one of the elevators for nearly one month.

Residents tell Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that it’s difficult for them to walk to the one elevator that works.

Katherine Thomas has a hard time just walking to her car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

So getting to her third-floor apartment without easy access is especially difficult.

“It is a problem because I do have arthritis. It’s a problem,” Thomas said.

Neighbors say it’s been nearly a month since they have been able to use the elevator at the Heritage at Walton Reserve Apartments in Austell.

“It’s pretty bad, especially for people who are in wheelchairs,” Thomas said.

Jacqueline Hough lives on the second floor of the senior living community.

“I have arthritis as well as Katherine does. I just had knee replacement,” Hough said.

“I have to walk way down another hallway to get to that elevator and if I have groceries it’s hard to get the groceries,” Thomas said.

“I know it’s hot and that’s a longer route for me, so I just stay in,” Hough said.

When Newell stopped by the leasing office, she was told to contact their corporate office about the problem, but she did not get a response from them.

She was able to reach the manager who said she is diligently working to get the elevator fixed but is waiting on a part for repairs.

Hough said in a way, she feels helpless.

The residents of the complex dealt with the same problem earlier this year.

At that time, Newell interviewed a woman who fell down the steps while trying to get to her apartment.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman claims a popular oil change company ruined her car

©2024 Cox Media Group