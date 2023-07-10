Repairs continue at Cobb County park area where sewage spill reported, residents asked to avoid area

MARIETTA, Ga. — Famiiles should continue avoiding the creek at a popular park after tens of thousands of gallons of sewage spilled into the water.

A broken pipe contaminated Sewell Mill Creek just north of East Cobb Park.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with officials Monday on what was holding up the clean-up efforts.

Repair crews stopped the leak quickly and that’s why there’s not much of a concern because the problem was fixed so quickly.

Heavy rain delayed some additional testing crews needed to get, that’s why people are being asked to avoid the creek, for now.

“A lot of people play in the creek. I see a lot of parents bringing their kids down,” said parkgoer Theresa Collins.

“I’ve actually seen people take their shoes off and walk in the water,” another park goer Marlena Williams said.

Cobb County officials want families to avoid Sewell mill creek, at least for now.

On Friday, a sewer line ruptured near the creek, sending more than 150,000 gallons of sewage into the creek.

Crews noticed gray water spilling directly into the waterway. They quickly stopped the leak and everything was pushed down to other counties.

Cobb County officials say there wasn’t solid material or dead fish in the creek.

On Saturday test results showed higher levels of bacteria but those numbers decreased drastically on Sunday.

The creek runs through East Cobb Park. There are signs about the spill, but some parkgoers would like to see more.

“I’ve seen people in the creek and come out of the creek so I was a little bit surprised there was a sewage spill and no one knew about it,” Williams said.

A crew is trying to determine what the normal levels are in the creek and they are waiting on more test results.

Once they get all of that information, they’ll have a better idea of what they need to do next.

