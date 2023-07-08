Sewage spill reported near Cobb County park area, repairs underway

MARIETTA, Ga. — Cobb County officials reported an overnight sewage spill near one of the county’s park areas.

According to the Cobb County Water System, a sewage spill had leaked into Sewell Mill Creek near East Cobb Park.

While the leak was closed and water diversion started around 1 a.m. Saturday, more than 100,000 gallons of untreated sewage was released.

The leak began Friday night, according to the Water System, where a sewer line experienced a structural failure on Pimlico Court in Marietta.

The leak led to an overflow with a volume of about 152,750 gallons of sewage.

Work crews placed a bypass pump to alleviate overflow.

County officials said crews stopped the overflow at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, and repairs are underway.

“The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has been notified, and Cobb County Water System employees are following EPD protocols for such an event. Monitoring of bacteria levels in the creek is already underway,” officials said in a statement.

In the meantime, signs have been posted along the creek to warn residents away from exposure to the water.

Testing on the water quality is underway, but officials said it can take 24 hours or more before results are delivered.

