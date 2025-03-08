R&B star Angie Stone will have memorial service in metro Atlanta next week

AUSTELL, Ga. — R&B star Angie Stone, who died in a car crash last week, will have two memorial services, her rep confirmed.

On Saturday, Stone is having a private memorial service in her hometown of Columbia, South Carolina, her rep, Deborah Champagne, confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

On Friday, there will be a public memorial for Stone at Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral in Austell. Registration is required for the 11 a.m. service. Those who wish to attend can register by clicking here.

The Grammy-nominated singer and member of the all-female hip-hop trio The Sequence was also known for the hit song “Wish I Didn’t Miss You.”

She was killed early Saturday morning in a car crash. She was 63.

About 4 a.m., the vehicle she was riding in back to Atlanta from Alabama “flipped over and was subsequently hit by a big rig,” music producer and Stone’s longtime manager Walter Millsap III told The Associated Press in an email.

Everyone else in the cargo van survived except Stone, he said.

The Alabama Highway Patrol said in a news release that the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van turned over on Interstate 65 about 4:25 a.m. Saturday before being hit by a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia truck driven by a 33-year-old man from Texas.

Angie Stone was pronounced dead at the scene, the highway patrol said. The crash was about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of the Montgomery city limits.

Stone was scheduled to perform at the halftime show of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association men’s Championship basketball game in Baltimore later that day. CIAA Chaplain Pastor Jerome Barber called for a moment of silence at the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

