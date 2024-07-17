Raffensperger checks voting machines, pushes against political violence during election

MARIETTA, Ga. — Following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says the political temperature in the United States needs to come down, before November’s presidential election.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke to Raffensperger at the Cobb County Board of Elections Office in Marietta on Tuesday, where he said political differences should be handled at the ballot box, not with violence.

“That’s not how politics are supposed to go in America,” Raffensperger said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Raffensperger told Channel 2 Action News that political violence is unacceptable and he’s making sure every vote cast in Georgia will count.

In Cobb County, Raffensperger was even checking the voting machines.

“We’re going to have civil, respectful, even strong conversations, but they can be respectful,” the Sec. of State said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Raffensperger encouraged voters to handle their political disputes by voting, and joined the Vet the Vote program on Tuesday to recruit more veteran poll workers.

“Come out and serve your country one more time, be a poll worker,” Raffensperger said.

However, a Paulding County poll worker told Channel 2 Action News that she’s still got concerned, even after working the polls.

“I’ve been a poll watcher since 2022 and I’ve been a poll worker since 2023,” Keisha Frelod said. “Election integrity, to make sure all votes count.”

On Tuesday, Raffensperger assured voters that the state has fair and accurate elections. Channel 2 Action News was there as he observed the voting machines in the Cobb elections office, saying it was a “health check.”

“Verifying all the equipment has not been tampered with and accurately recording all the votes,” Raffensperger explained.

Recruitment for the Vet the Vote program is still going. Anyone interested in the program can learn more online here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta woman details struggles of going through housing voucher system, while homeless No one ever expects to be homeless, but for those who end up there, finding a place to call home can be a challenge.

©2024 Cox Media Group