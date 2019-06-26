Police searching for man they say exposed himself to KSU student

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a man they say propositioned and exposed himself to a Kennesaw State University student on campus.
The University sent out a safety alert to warn students about the man.
Channel 2's Tom Regan is at KSU working to get reaction from students.
DEVELOPING: Police search for man who propositioned and exposed himself to KSU student. Safety alert send out to students.— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) June 26, 2019
Live report at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/VbEgKKhvNy
The search for the suspect, and how the university is planning to keep students safe, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
