Police say man held woman at motel for 5 months, trafficked her for sex

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A motel in Cobb County is under investigation after police say a man held a woman against her will there for five months and trafficked her for sex.
Police told Channel 2's Chris Jose that the woman was abused and sexually assaulted at the Knight's Inn in Austell.
Federal lawsuits filed recently allege that some metro Atlanta motels are turning a blind eye to sex trafficking.
We're looking into the growing problem of sex trafficking out of Atlanta-area motels, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
