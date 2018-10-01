  • Police: Robbery leads to shootout with officers; getaway car found on KSU campus

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A group of men are on the run after getting into a shootout with police officers, investigators say.

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help sort out the incident involving officers with the Kennesaw Police Department.

    Police said they were called out to a Texaco gas station on Moon Station Road in Kennesaw. Officers said that's where they were confronted by three to four men and got into a shootout with them.

    At this point, it appears no one was injured in the incident.

    Kennesaw police said the men took off in a car, which was found a short time later on the Kennesaw State University campus, and remain on the run.

    The GBI has taken over the investigation. Once it's complete, the agency will turn over its findings to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.

