Police: Teen with special needs groped in home across from school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators say a Cobb County man groped and kissed a teen with special needs inside his home.
Police told Channel 2’s Chris Jose that the man lives across the street from a school.
They said the girl, who is 17, saw dogs when she was dropped off at the school and walked across the street to get a look at them.
That’s when the man approached the girl and had her go into his house, officers said.
Once inside, officers said the man kissed and groped the girl after making her watch pornography.
