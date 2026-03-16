Police investigate fatal train crash in Powder Springs

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a truck and a train from over the weekend.

According to police, the crash happened in Powder Springs early on Saturday morning, around 2:47 a.m. on Brownsville Road.

The preliminary investigation by Cobb police revealed that a white Toyota Tacoma driven by Diego Lamothe, 26 of Marietta, was heading east on Brownsville Road when it got to the railroad crossing near Powder Springs-Dallas Road.

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Police said a Norfolk Southern freight train was traveling south toward Brownsville Road when Lamothe drove on the southern shoulder of Brownsville Road, around the railroad crossing arms and tried to drive across the tracks, getting stuck.

The front of the train hit the left side of the truck, moving it toward the south as the train continued down the tracks.

CCPD said the train and the Toyota, still in contact with each other, came to a stop on the railroad tracks at Lewis Road and Lamothe was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train crew was not injured, police said.

The investigation remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

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