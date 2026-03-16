Winter weather advisory for parts of north Georgia

ATLANTA — Temperatures are dropping dramatically behind the cold front that brought severe storms to north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz and Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked severe storms and tornado warnings on Channel 2 Action News This Morning to keep you safe.

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The focus now turns from the severe threat to the return of winter.

Winter weather advisory

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. for the following counties: Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Lumpkin, Pickens, Polk, Towns, Union and White counties.

As cold air catches up to lingering moisture, rain showers will change to mix and snow showers, especially north and west of Atlanta. Nitz says light accumulation on grassy surfaces up to 1” are possible.

Between late tonight and Tuesday morning, the temperatures will fall into the 20s with wind chills in the teens.

A freeze warning will be in effect from 11 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday across north Georgia. Remember to check on people you know, bring your pets inside and cover your plants.

Freeze alerts

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

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