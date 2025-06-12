Pickleball Kingdom is bringing a location to Austell

AUSTELL, Ga. — A pickleball franchise is expanding to Cobb County.

Pickleball Kingdom will open a new location at 3999 Austell Road, Suite 501, in Austell.

The facility will be about 25,000 square feet and include 10 professional-grade indoor courts. It is expected to open this winter.

Pickleball Kingdom describes itself as the “primer indoor pickleball franchise,” and includes coaching, youth programs and league tournaments.

The company announced in February that it will be launching a major expansion across Georgia, with more than 20 clubs in development.

Nithi and Usha Anand are spearheading the expansion in Georgia.

“We are delighted to bring Pickleball Kingdom to Austell and contribute to the development of a thriving pickleball community in this area,” said the Anands in a statement. “Our vision is to create a welcoming space where individuals can engage in this exciting sport, improve their fitness, and connect with others who share a passion for pickleball.”

So far, in addition to the Austell location, Pickleball Kingdom is opening three other locations in Georgia: in Watkinsville at Hog Mountain Road and Macon Highway, as well as locations yet to be determined in Alpharetta and Atlanta.

The opening date for the Watkinsville location hasn’t been listed yet.

Pickleball Kingdom has big plans. It currently has locations in nine states, with more locations targeted for 15 other states, according to the company’s website.

