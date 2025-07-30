Owner of Cobb massage parlor charged after employee offered sex act to undercover agent

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The owner of a Cobb County massage parlor is under investigation after allegations that her business is a place of prostitution.

An operation at Massage Spring on Windy Hill Road by undercover agents led to charges against the owner.

The investigation started after investigators received several complaints about what was happening at the business.

During the undercover operation, an employee allegedly attempted to perform a sex act on an undercover agent, according to the warrant. That employee went on to say that she and her husband run the business.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell went to the massage parlor on Wednesday and asked the owner about the allegations. She denied that anything related to prostitution was happening there.

“You keep raiding the place over and over again, but nothing’s ever changing,” said Maurice Pope, who owns the barbershop next door.

Cobb County officials have been cracking down on illicit massage parlors, with nearly 20 closed in the past year.

The owner now faces two criminal charges.

