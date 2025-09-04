Owner of burned Cobb restaurant shares dismay at loss of ‘second home’

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A popular restaurant in Cobb County burned to the ground early Tuesday morning, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The fire started around 1 a.m. when the restaurant was closed, ensuring that no one was hurt.

Jasmine Chen, the owner of Chin Chin restaurant, expressed her devastation at the loss of her business, which she has owned for 15 years.

“I so, so like it here – all customers,” said Jasmine Chen, who described the restaurant to Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes as her second home.

Paula Coutts, who manages the restaurant next door, said, “We got here at 4:05 – they didn’t have it out ‘til 9:30.”

Chen said she and her staff left the restaurant around 11 p.m. Monday, and everything seemed fine at that time.

Coutts, who manages the restaurant next door on Johnson Ferry Road, witnessed embers flying out of the roof when she arrived early in the morning.

Rumors have circulated suggesting that the fire might have been started intentionally by the owners, but Chen firmly denied these allegations, stating she would never do such a thing.

“My heart because right now it’s my heart," she said. “Every time I see its my second home, and it’s no more. And also my children grow here – all my children everyday, they come here looking."

Cobb County fire investigators are actively looking into the cause of the fire to determine what sparked the blaze.

