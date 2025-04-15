Operation ‘Hold the Line’ rounds up transnational gangs throughout Georgia

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia attorney general just announced a new task force that will target transnational gangs that are operating in Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Attorney General Chris Carr says operation “Hold the Line” is one of several steps he is taking to combat the effects of illegal immigration in Georgia.

“As we look at transnational gangs we know they are involved in drug activity, human trafficking activity, fentanyl is a big issue,” Carr said.

Inside the Cobb County Police Department training center, Carr revealed a new multi-agency effort targeting transnational gangs that are operating in the state of Georgia.

“Our organized retail theft unit which began last July, we are seeing a lot more tied to transnational gangs,” Carr said. “Operation Hold the Line is in response to President Trump and the administration calling on states to help identify violent criminals cartel activity transnational gangs.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The operation is made up of federal, state and local agencies.

“Our prosecutors our investigators our deputies and our analysts are going to be working together day to day to make sure Georgia is safe,” Carr said.

Tuesday marked the first meeting for the task force, as they discussed what they plan to achieve.

“...Discuss ways we can improve our communication, improve our information sharing, improve prosecutions to make sure that the state of Georgia is safe,” Carr said.

Carr says a violent gang that originated inside a prison in Venezuela has spread its operations to at least 16 states, including in Georgia.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group