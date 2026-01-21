Only on Channel 2: Inside Marietta City Schools’ winter storm prep

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta City Schools is working ahead of the weekend winter storm to keep students safe.

Only Channel 2 Action News got a first-hand look at what the district is doing days in advance to ensure students are safe when they return Monday morning.

“We start preparing for the weekend and weather events like this when we don’t have to. This is something we start thinking about way back in the summer. How are we going to handle a situation when it comes? We make sure our maintenance and transportation teams have a plan in place even before we need it,” Chief Operations Officer Michael Santoro said.

“We’re loading up ice melt. We are loading up our spreaders,” said Sean Snow, Marietta City Schools Facilities and Maintenance Director.

A crew worked on trucks that will lay down salt on sidewalks and school roads.

“The guys are working on just making sure the chains fit on the vehicles. It’s important because it’s safety for the vehicles to make sure they have traction, because if the vehicles slide across the road, we won’t be able to get to what we need to get to,” Snow said.

Crews winterized school buildings to ensure they are all warm throughout the weekend. School officials said it is too early to make decisions on weekend school events, but they are prepared to make changes if necessary.

“All of our schools have events taking place on Friday, Saturday, and even into Monday. As we get guidance from the National Weather Service, we’ll determine what’s going to go on with events. It’s too early to make that call yet,” Santoro said.

Parents will know in advance if events are cancelled.

“Our communications department does a tremendous job of getting that information out to our families as soon as we know about it,” said Santoro.

