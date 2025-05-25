New guide helps you track E.coli levels in the Chattahoochee River

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Memorial Day weekend is a popular time for people to be out on the water, and doing it safely has just gotten easier.

Chattahoochee Riverkeeper (CRK) is now posting E.coli water levels on its site. The feature is called Neighborhood Water Watch.

Once you click the body of water you’re going to -- you’ll see one of two colors: green and red.

Green shows there are low E.coli levels, while red shows there’s a high risk.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jessica Sterling also says, “If it’s rained in the last 48 hours and the river and the lake is high and muddy, we typically tell people to stay out of the water.” She added “If the water is bright green, that’s sometimes a sign… there’s algae in the water that produces toxins that can make people really sick.”

Eric Sabula likes to paddleboard and fish along the Hooch. He told Channel 2’s Cory James, “I think especially for this tool it would be really cool for people to have peace of mind and not have to worry about anything.”

CRK says it monitors more than 300 sites (rivers, lakes, etc.) and takes samples weekly. The agency also wants people to keep in mind that water quality conditions can quickly change.

You can find the swim guide on Chattahoochee Riverkeeper’s website here: https://nww.Chattahoochee.Org/datapage.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group