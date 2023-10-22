Neighbor reacts to officer-involved shooting leading to death of man waving, point gun

SMYRNA, Ga. — We now know the name of the man shot and killed by police yesterday in Cobb County.

The GBI says 26-year-old Marthely Theodore pointed a gun at people and police in the area of Smyrna Powder Springs Road in Smyrna and that’s where he was shot by police after police say he refused to drop his weapon.

“I’m glad I wasn’t in the scene where it was going on,” neighbor Josh Glover said.

Glover wasn’t on the scene, but he was near the scene of this officer-involved shooting, however, played out not too far from his home.

“Normally the neighborhood is quiet,” Glover said.

Quiet, until it wasn’t Friday afternoon that’s when police say 26-year-old Marthely Theodore pointed a gun at people and cars in the area of Smyrna Powder Springs Road and Benson Poole Road in Smyrna.

We showed this exclusive video Friday evening; GBI investigators say Theodore was shot by police after refusing to drop his weapon and pointing it at them.

He died at the hospital Saturday morning.

Saturday evening, we stopped by Theodore’s last known address at this apartment community here along Springbrook Trail Southeast.

It’s just about two miles from the shooting we were “not” able to reach anyone at the residence listed for him.

“For something like that to happen in the neighborhood I mean especially a few mins up the street, it’s just a little bit bizarre to me,” Glover said.

