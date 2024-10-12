National Guard member found guilty of murdering 24-year-old girlfriend at Cobb hotel

SMYRNA, Ga. — A Mississippi National Guard member was found guilty of shooting and killing her girlfriend inside a hotel in Smyrna.

On Dec. 20, 2021, Smyrna police were called to conduct a welfare check at the InTown Suites on Highland Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found Shaikia Strong, 24, dead from three gunshot wounds: one in the neck and two in the face.

Smyrna investigators learned that Selena Kellum, 26, shot and killed Strong after a verbal argument before running away. Officials said after the shooting, Kellum got rid of the shell casings, packed her belongings and stole multiple items from the victim.

According to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, Kellum drove toward Mississippi, stopping along the way to hide evidence in a storage unit near Biloxi. Detectives later determined that Kellum and Strong were romantic partners at the time.

Kellum later turned herself in to the Biloxi Police Department in Mississippi.

On Oct. 4, a Cobb County jury found Kellum guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, and entering an automobile.

“Shaikia left her hometown in Mississippi to pursue her dream of becoming an actor, and at the time of her death, she was on the path to achieving that dream. This jury’s verdict ensures justice for Shaikia and holds Selena Kellum accountable for her actions,” said Senior District Attorney Jared Horowitz.

Kellum will be sentenced at a later date.

