Motorcyclist seriously injured in Marietta crash after car stops for school bus picking up children

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Windy Hill Road near Olive Springs Road in Marietta on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at around 6:32 a.m.

Cobb County police investigators say a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by a 41-year-old man from Marietta with a 28-year-old woman as a passenger, was driving westbound and stopped in the left lane for an eastbound school bus picking up children.

A 2024 Honda CMX300, driven by a 23-year-old Marietta man, was behind him in the same lane and failed to stop in time.

The motorcycle hit the back of the Volkswagen, and the rider was ejected from his bike. The motorcyclist was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Volkswagen suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

