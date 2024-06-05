Minivan smashes into Cobb County Civic Center ahead of quilt show

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A car smashed into the Cobb County Civic Center in Marietta on Wednesday morning.

The Toyota minivan involved in the crash appeared to have some significant damage to the back bumper and driver’s side.

Sources confirmed to Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell the woman driving the minivan was not intoxicated and was not injured.

Several windows at the civic center were shattered in the crash.

There’s no word on what led up to the crash.

The Georgia Celebrates Quilts show by the East Cobb Quilters’ Guild is scheduled to begin at the civic center on Thursday.

It’s unclear if anyone was inside the civic center preparing for the show.

