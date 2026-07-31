Metro Atlanta school district opens second career academy

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — High school students will soon have more career options before they even graduate.

A second career academy opens on Monday for Cobb County School District students going back to school.

One hundred and sixteen students will walk into the new state-of-the-art facility when school starts on Monday.

“It is a fantastic way to start the school year. It has been a year in the making,” Dr. Tiffany Barney, executive director of Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy, told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

The classrooms at the Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy at Allatoona High School include a drone zone, healthcare rooms with mannequins as patients, flight operations and more.

“When students come out of CITA, they’ll be able to go straight into work with certifications making an awesome living,“ said Cobb County School District Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.

“I just want people to know that we used to think of vocation and think it’s the kid that can’t go to college, the student can leave here and do more and are prepared for their future,” said Barney.

The school has opportunities for students who are interested in artificial intelligence, gaming design, unmanned aircraft systems and pharmaceuticals.

Barney said her goal is to ensure students have a plan for their future.

“They can leave here and go to a two-year college or four-year college, then go straight to the workforce,” Barney said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group