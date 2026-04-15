Metro Atlanta park to receive $200,000 for new public restroom, bridge work

MILTON, Ga. — A metro Atlanta park will get a new public restroom, have its bridge worked on and see trail improvements thanks to new state funding.

The City of Milton announced it was “poised to receive” a $200,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The grant will fund a new restroom, bridge work and trail improvements at Birmingham Park.

Officials said the bridge at the park would be replaced and two parts of the Yellow Trail will be rerouted for safety reasons.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“Birmingham Park’s natural beauty and charm are unmatched, and this project should only once enhance people’s enjoyment of it,” Parks and Recreation Director Tom McKlveen said in a statement. “Once it’s complete, the park will be even more family friendly, more convenient, and more enriching for our community.”

According to the city, the park in Milton was one of 17 projects chosen by DNR to receive federal funds through the state via the Recreational Trails Program.

Funds should be available for the city to use by the end of the year, Milton officials said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group