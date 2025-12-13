Metro Atlanta man faked campaign services for politician, legal defense and more

NEW ORLEANS, La. — A Cobb County man has been sentenced to prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in Louisiana.

Chase Duncan Campbell pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to six months in prison, 18 months of house arrest and to pay back $446,302.23.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Court documents say that from November 2020 to May 2024, Campbell and others defrauded a Louisiana police candidate with fake campaign services.

One victim was defrauded out of $236,867 in fake real estate purchases, while another was defrauded out of $83,268.05 in fake claims of real estate and title work.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two other victims were defrauded out of $112,328.18 in a fake legal defense scheme.

Prosecutors say Campbell used fake names, jobs and invoices, as well as burner numbers for texts and phone calls.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group