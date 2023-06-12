Metro Atlanta horse therapy ranch recovering after fire

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta therapy horse ranch is recovering after a fire late last month.

The ranch, called Beyond Limits Therapeutic Riding in Cartersville said a large amount of its equipment was completely destroyed in a fire on May. 25, according to the ranch’s Facebook page.

All of the horses were OK after the fire, according to the ranch.

Beyond Limits has the following mission statement:

“Our mission is to provide therapeutic horseback riding and other services for children and adults that promote and enrich their physical, developmental, psychological, and social well-being to encourage them to reach beyond limits.”

The ranch said it will have to replace all of its saddles, helmets, reigns, lead ropes, adaptive reigns, bridles, girths, all grooming equipment, stirrups, saddle pads and peacock band.

On June 2, the ranch was able to resume lessons, according to a Facebook post.

The ranch thanked Bartow County fire officials for the ‘countless’ amount of hours they took to put out the fire.

If you would like to donate to the ranch, you can do so at Beyondlimitsriding.org.

