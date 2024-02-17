Meet the newest officer in Austell: K9 Oz

AUSTELL, Ga. — There’s a new officer in town, and this one’s got four legs.

The Austell Police Department is announcing that Oz, a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois, is joining their ranks.

K9 Oz was donated by Hurricane Creek K9, a training facility in the Carroll County town of Roopville.

Oz and his handler, Officer Johnson, are currently spending a couple of weeks bonding with one another before heading off to handler school.

The Georgia Police K9 Foundation has also outfitted Oz with a bulletproof vest.

Police say Oz and Officer Johnson are ready to start patrolling the streets and keeping the people of Austell safe.

