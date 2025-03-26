Marietta’s Strand Theatre celebrates 90 years with beautification project

MARIETTA, Ga. — A metro area theater is turning 90 years old this year and it’s getting a facelift to celebrate the occasion.

The Strand Theatre opened in Marietta in September 1935.

It’s at the corner of North Park Square and Cherokee Street.

Crews are working on the exterior of the building.

They’re re-grouting the marble and filling in gaps to give it a cleaner look.

It’s a $64,000 beautification project.

