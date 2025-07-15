Marietta Schools superintendent recommends purchase of ‘vape detection systems’ at 3 schools

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta City Schools superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera recommended the school board approve the purchase of vape product detection systems for three schools in the district.

The products recommended for purchase are known as HALO vape detection systems.

Rivera is recommending the purchase of the HALOs for use at Marietta High School, Marietta Middle School and the Woods-Wilkins Campus at Lemon Street.

If approved for purchase, the cost cannot exceed $60,000.

Board documents show the proposal would pay for 42 devices to install, at a total cost of $41,790, when purchased from ACP CreativIT.

According to the board documents accompanying Rivera’s recommendation, the HALO system detects chemicals that are present in vape products and alerts designated personnel via text and email.

HALO is capable of detecting nicotine and THC products, according to the manufacturer.

"HALO identifies vaping, smoking, THC and can also detect vape masking. By integrating with current security systems, the sensor improves real-time monitoring and encourages swift, effective responses," the HALO Smart Sensor company says on its website.

The devices are also camera-free for privacy reasons.

The Marietta School Board is expected to discuss the item on Thursday at their next meeting.

