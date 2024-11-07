Marietta Police public safety ambassador awarded medal after saving man’s life

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta Police Department public safety ambassador was recently awarded a Medal of Meritorious Service after saving a man’s life.

According to police, PSA Doyle was at a park in Marietta when he saw a man behaving strangely.

Soon after, the man collapsed, stopped breathing and became unconscious with no pulse.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Marietta police said Doyle “quickly went into action, began CPR and requested an ambulance.”

Officers then got to the scene and helped provide medical aid, reviving the elderly man and saving his life.

“Thanks to the work of PSA Doyle and all involved that day, we are happy to say that the victim is doing well and was able to later meet with PSA Doyle to thank him in person,” the department said in a statement. “Please join us in thanking PSA Doyle for his attentiveness, quick thinking, and actions during an unknown medical emergency.”

Marietta police said they were fortunate to have dedicated and skilled professionals like Doyle serving their community.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group