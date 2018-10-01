Marietta police investigate after man found fatally shot

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Marietta police are investigating the shooting death of a 59-year-old man.
About 4:30 Saturday, a 911 caller said he had just entered his home and found his father had been shot and appeared dead, police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said.
Police found a man dead inside the home in the 500 block of Hardage Farm Drive, McPhilamy said.
The victim has been identified as Douglas Wayne Attaway, police said. The 911 caller has been identified as Daniel Walden Attaway, 24, his son.
No other details were released. It appears to be an isolated incident, police said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia high school football player seriously injured during game
- Atlanta native undergoes emergency surgery after head injury at college football game
- 'The car was pretty much split in half' - Car explodes on city street killing person inside
Shooting reported at 570 Hardage Farm Drive earlier today. Details available at this time: https://t.co/SN1HapNWmU— Marietta Police (@MariettaPD) September 30, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}