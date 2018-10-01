  • Marietta police investigate after man found fatally shot

    By: Steve Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Marietta police are investigating the shooting death of a 59-year-old man.

    About 4:30 Saturday, a 911 caller said he had just entered his home and found his father had been shot and appeared dead, police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said.

    Police found a man dead inside the home in the 500 block of Hardage Farm Drive, McPhilamy said.

    The victim has been identified as Douglas Wayne Attaway, police said. The 911 caller has been identified as Daniel Walden Attaway, 24, his son.

    No other details were released. It appears to be an isolated incident, police said.

