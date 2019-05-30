Marietta councilman bonds out of jail over obstruction charges

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Marietta city councilman is facing charges of obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Councilman Reggie Copeland turned himself in to the Cobb County Jail Wednesday evening after Marietta police issued a warrant for his arrest earlier in the day on charges of obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
He bonded out a short time later.
Just got this booking photo of Marietta City Councilman Reggie Copeland @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/uclFR07rZV— Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanWSB) May 29, 2019
He faces charges related to a car wreck he was involved in last Friday. A warrant said Copeland refused to cooperate with the responding officer.
Councilman Andy Morris told Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman that he's had dealings with Copeland in the past.
“It’s just kind of been an ongoing situation where it seems like everything is about him and it’s just kind of a bad black eye for the city of Marietta,” Morris said.
A witness gave Hyman a photo of the crash.
