Marietta City Schools approves renewal of school resource officer contract, city to vote in October

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta City Schools Board of Education voted to renew its contract for school resource officers.

The vote, held Tuesday, was unanimous.

According to documents from the Board, there are seven officers serving Marietta City Schools.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Homeowner shoots burglary suspect as officers enter house to make arrest, Gwinnett police say

STORY 2

STORY 3

The board voted to approve the partnership between the City of Marietta and Marietta City Schools, which outlined officers’ duties, responsibilities and how they would be funded.

Details of the agreement show that the school district will pay for 70% of the officers’ benefits, salaries and equipment costs, with the city to cover the remainder.

The overall contract cannot exceed $650,000 per year, according to the school board.

Marietta council members will vote on Oct. 8 to approve or reject the contract, though board documents show they are expected to approve it.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group