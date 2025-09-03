Marietta City Council to discuss 100-plus home development proposal in October

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta City Council’s Planning Commission was expected to discuss a proposal to build more than 100 new housing units across nearly 20 acres of land.

While the agenda item was initially supposed to be up for discussion at Tuesday’s meeting, it was tabled and did not get discussed.

Instead, the Traton Homes, Inc. development will be discussed by the Planning Commission and City Council in October, at the request of the company.

City officials said Traton Homes requested the deferred hearings to adjust their design plans.

According to the documents shared with Channel 2 Action News by the City of Marietta, the developers want to build 104 residences in a single-family community.

Documents submitted to the Planning Commission say that each home built would have two-car garages, which cannot be used for living space or solely for storage, which would be included in covenants of the community.

Additionally, the community would be unable to rent out more than 5% of the overall residences.

The development would also include a pool and cabana for the community, as well as green and pocket park areas, walking trails and nature areas for passive recreation.

Should the proposal and zoning request be approved, the new community would be developed near Interstate 75, in the area of Crestridge Drive and S. Marietta Parkway.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Traton Homes for more information.

