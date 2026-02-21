Marietta bookstore announces reopening date after fire

MARIETTA, Ga. — A bookstore that has been closed since a fire in early fall has announced their reopening date.

In an email blast, Bookmiser announced they will reopen Saturday, Feb. 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. An author event is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Bookmiser has been closed since late September after a battery fire in the business next door caused smoke and soot damage.

Channel 2 Action News talked to the bookstore owner in October. Approximately 35,000 books were affected by the fire, Annell Gerson said.

She and Jim Gerson have owned Bookmiser bookstore on Roswell Road for nearly 30 years. It has been a community hub where 15 different book clubs meet.

Since the fire, the bookstore has carried on business thanks to a popup store at Stitched, a nearby quilting store, according to a social media post.

