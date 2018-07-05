Marietta apologizes for blocking off handicap parking spots for volunteers

MARIETTA, Ga. - The City of Marietta is apologizing after volunteers blocked off handicap parking spots during Fourth of July celebrations.
Debbie Heininger, whose 13-year-old son is in a wheelchair, says she was told to park somewhere else because the spots were reserved for volunteers.
Heininger, who is the wife of a Channel 2 employee, was taking their son to the Fourth of July celebrations in Marietta on Wednesday.
She says she found an open spot reserved for handicap parking, but a volunteer told her she couldn’t park there.
“We were turned away. We were told we could not park here, they were for volunteers only,” Heininger said.
The response she got from volunteers and an officer when she questioned the decision, on Channel 2 Action News at 5:44.
