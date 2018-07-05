  • Marietta apologizes for blocking off handicap parking spots for volunteers

    By: Chris Jose

    MARIETTA, Ga. - The City of Marietta is apologizing after volunteers blocked off handicap parking spots during Fourth of July celebrations.

    Debbie Heininger, whose 13-year-old son is in a wheelchair, says she was told to park somewhere else because the spots were reserved for volunteers.

    Debbie Heininger and her 13-year-old son, who is in a wheelchair.
    Heininger, who is the wife of a Channel 2 employee, was taking their son to the Fourth of July celebrations in Marietta on Wednesday. 

    She says she found an open spot reserved for handicap parking, but a volunteer told her she couldn’t park there.

    “We were turned away. We were told we could not park here, they were for volunteers only,” Heininger said.

