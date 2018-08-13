  • Man who killed crossing guard fights back tears at sentencing: 'I love everybody'

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The man who hit and killed a crossing guard last year in Cobb County learned his fate on Monday.

    Lamonte Whitaker wept as he addressed the courtroom on Friday.

    “I love everybody,” he said.

    Whitaker was sentenced to 15 years, serve five, for hitting and killing 63-year-old Edna Umeh on Veterans Memorial Highway in November, 2017.

    During the sentencing, the judge told Umeh’s family that Whitaker will never drive again.

    We’ll have a LIVE report from a highly-emotional day in court, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories