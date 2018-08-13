COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The man who hit and killed a crossing guard last year in Cobb County learned his fate on Monday.
Lamonte Whitaker wept as he addressed the courtroom on Friday.
“I love everybody,” he said.
BREAKING: Cobb judge sentences Lamonte Whitaker to 15 years, serve 5 for hitting & killing @CobbSchools crossing guard Edna Umeh on Veterans Memorial Highway. Judge ensures Umeh’s family that Whitaker will never drive again. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/YO3KncW3lc— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) August 13, 2018
Whitaker was sentenced to 15 years, serve five, for hitting and killing 63-year-old Edna Umeh on Veterans Memorial Highway in November, 2017.
During the sentencing, the judge told Umeh’s family that Whitaker will never drive again.
