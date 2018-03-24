  • Man shot in truck near North Cobb High School, police say

    By: Raisa Habersham | The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was shot while sitting in his truck across from North Cobb High School just after 8:30 p.m. Friday evening, Acworth police said. 

    The shooting occurred in the 3400 block of Old 41 Highway, according to Channel 2 Action News. While the shooting happened in Kennesaw, Acworth police is handling the investigation. 

    The victim was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital, Acworth police Cpl. Youlanda Leverette told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. His condition is unknown. 

    The 25-year-old victim and another man were sitting in the truck when two men walked up to them. One of the men fired a shot, investigators told Channel 2 Action News.

    Police dogs are searching the area for the suspects, according to the news station. 

