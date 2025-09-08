Man to serve 20 year sentence after burglarizing ex-girlfriend’s Smyrna home

SMYRNA, Ga. — A man will spend decades in prison after burglarizing his ex-girlfriend’s Smyrna home in 2022.

Glenmaine Scott was convicted of first-degree burglary after a bench trial presided over by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Angela Z. Brown.

Cobb District Attorney Sonya F. Allen announced the conviction and sentencing on Monday.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the incident happened Jan. 6, 2022, when Scott’s ex-girlfriend came home from an out-of-state trip to find her apartment ransacked and her belongings removed or damaged.

Neighbors reported seeing Scott removing items from the victim’s apartment and discarding them in a dumpster.

The victim’s neighbors described the items as new and in good condition, and noted that Scott claimed they were moving, which they found odd since the victim lived alone.

The neighbors refrained from questioning Scott further due to his angry demeanor at the time, the DA’s office said. They identified him as someone who had visited the victim in a silver Chevy sedan.

The Smyrna Police Department responded to the initial call from the victim and found that all remaining items in her closet had been doused with bleach.

“The behavior in this case is disturbing,” Allen said in a statement. “I’m incredibly proud of Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Hager for bringing this case to trial and for standing up for our victim.”

