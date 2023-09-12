Man sentenced to prison for robbing Austell pharmacy at gunpoint, stealing $1,500 worth of drugs

AUSTELL, Ga. — A 32-year-old man will spend years behind prison bars after he held a Cobb County pharmacy at gunpoint, officials say.

The incident happened on November 10, 2019.

Austell officers received a call from a customer who was in the drive-thru at Thomas Drugs Pharmacy stating it was an armed robbery happening.

When officers arrived, four victims told them that a man, later identified as Jayvias Shermondrae Lott, who was wearing a motorcycle helmet came inside the business with a gun and demanded prescription drugs.

According to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, Lott commanded all the employees to lie on the ground and then he jumped over the counter, not allowing anyone to leave.

Authorities said Lott, then gave the office manager a handwritten note with a list of drugs.

He reportedly held the manager at gunpoint while following her to the drug safe. Lott drove away on a motorcycle with more than $1,500 worth of prescription drugs.

Lott was arrested 12 days later during an investigation of an unrelated incident. Detectives in another county conducted a search warrant at Lott’s home and found items, including a helmet, handgun, and pharmaceuticals drugs from the robbery.

Lott pled guilty to one count of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and two counts of false imprisonment.

He was sentenced to 25 years with 15 years to serve in prison followed by 10 years on probation.

