Man hospitalized after being hit by SUV in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 13 at the intersection of North Fairground Street and Washington Avenue.

Marietta police say David Shackelford, 38, of Marietta, was walking in the northbound lanes of North Fairground Street when he was hit by a 2009 Ford Escape traveling in the same direction. The SUV was driven by 49-year-old Daniel Weaver, also of Marietta.

Shackelford was taken by ambulance to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say Weaver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed at this time.

The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is continuing to investigate what led up to the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact STEP Investigator C. Henry at 770-794-5266.

The investigation remains ongoing.

