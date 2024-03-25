Man facing a string of charges captured by K-9 officer after running from traffic stop in Cobb Co.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man suspected of trafficking meth and other crimes was captured after running from a traffic stop thanks to a K-9 officer in Cobb County.

On Tuesday, March 19, officers with the Acworth Police Department were conducting a traffic stop on North Main Street, approaching the Bartow County line.

During the traffic stop the driver, identified as Christopher Lance Hammitt of Cedartown, ran away.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Other Acworth police officers along with deputies from the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office responded to help search for Hammitt.

K-9 officer Robuck began to search for Hammitt and was able to track him outside of a home near McClain Drive where he was arrested.

Officers discovered that Hammitt was wanted for trafficking methamphetamine, financial transaction card fraud, obstruction, tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license, tag light violation, and operation of an unregistered vehicle.

Hammitt was taken to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department.

Additional charges were added because of his running from police.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Clark Howard: Don’t make these mistakes when completing your taxes

©2023 Cox Media Group