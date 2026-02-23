Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 33-year-old Smyrna man was arrested Feb. 17 in connection with a hit-and-run collision that seriously injured a pedestrian in November 2025. Armando Cruz Sanchez was taken into custody and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on multiple charges.

The collison took place on Nov. 15, 2025, at the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Waldrep Circle.

Investigators said that a newer-model Chevrolet Silverado struck a pedestrian and fled the scene, prompting a monthslong investigation by Cobb County police.

The pedestrian was crossing South Cobb Drive outside of a marked crosswalk when the collision occurred at about 7:19 p.m. The Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound and struck the pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

Investigators noted at the time of the incident that the suspect vehicle likely sustained damage to the front-end and grille area.

Emergency responders transported the pedestrian to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The Cobb County Police Department Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit led the investigation into the crash for three months before identifying Sanchez as the driver.

Sanchez was taken into custody at approximately 8:09 a.m. Feb. 17 with the assistance of uniformed patrol officers. Following the arrest, he was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. He faces charges of hit-and-run, driving without a valid license and tampering with evidence.

The collision remains under active investigation by the STEP Unit. Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the driver, the vehicle or the incident to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Cobb PD for further information.

