Man arrested after impersonating parking attendant, firing pellet gun, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a 73-year-old man they say impersonated a parking attendant and fired a pellet gun at someone who refused to pay.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings is in Marietta, where police said the victim tried to walk by the bogus attendant when he pulled out the pellet gun.
Police said the man was trying to charge people $5 to park in a lot behind a bar in Marietta Square. People normally pay by placing money in a box.
We're talking to a real parking attendant who said he had seen the man hanging around, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}