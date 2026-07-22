Man accused of beating woman up in metro Atlanta, damaging her vehicle with frying pan

KENNESAW, Ga. — A man remains in jail from charges under the Georgia Family Violence Act is also facing a charge for criminal property damage after beating up a woman, then damaging her vehicle with a frying pan.

The Kennesaw Police Department, and court records from Cobb County, said Calvin Coffey is accused of turning a verbal argument over money with a woman into a violent situation.

The incident happened on July 15, when the victim told police the father of her child came by and “just attacked her.”

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When police got to the scene, they found two children at the home while another officer made contact with Coffey, who was found wandering the street.

At the home, one officer found a Chevrolet Malibu belonging to the woman with the windows smashed and both side mirrors damaged.

The officer found “a broken frying pan on the ground next to the Malibu and one in the driver’s seat inside the vehicle.”

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Police tried to detain Coffey and he resisted repeatedly.

Coffey told police trying to detain him that they should “talk to him like a man.” Officers ended up using a Taser on him and place him under arrest. When taking him to a patrol car to transport him to the county jail, officers said Coffey “continuously kicking and bashing” the side of the police vehicle, though no damage was visible.

At the home, officers spoke with the woman who said she was attacked, seeing “multiple marks on her face,” as well as disheveled hair and a swollen eye.

The mother said the argument about money started with a bet at her child’s birthday party. Calvin Coffey had been unable to make a strike at the bowling alley and the two had made a bet.

After losing the bet, worth $300 according to the mother, there wasn’t an issue at first.

But when they got home, things changed and it turned into an argument about the cash. The woman told Coffey she could take care of herself, according to police, and that’s when he became upset.

Still arguing, Coffey gave the pair’s son $1,000 instead of the $300, and the argument over money continued until he got physical.

Police said after arguing, Coffey pushed the woman into her bedroom, locked the door, climbed on top of her and then repeatedly punched her in the face.

The woman tried to leave the house and got in one of her cars and drove to a gas station. She picked up another of her sons and took him to a friend’s house before going home, only to find Coffey bashing another the Chevrolet with a frying pan.

She then got into the Chevrolet and drove it away, which is when she saw police in the neighborhood.

Coffey remains in jail on charges of battery with visible harm, criminal damage to property and obstruction of law enforcement.

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