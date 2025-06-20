Mableton apartment residents face new apartment condition issues with new management

MABLETON, Ga. — Last month Channel 2’s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with tenants at Silver Creek Apartments in Mableton about mold, rodent infestations and security issues.

It’s these problems that Shanika Campbell said forced her to move out.

“It’s dangerous. Its danger ‘cause kids be running up and down the hallway,” she said.

Now Lease Wisely and We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association said new problems have surfaced.

Both groups say they have been busy meeting with city and county leaders to help tenants.

“The members of the city council do care, but I think that there is difficulty in the way the processes work. And I think they are trying to fix that “ said Stan Lucas, Lease Wisely chief operating officer. “We are now seeing problems with pests. We are seeing fire marshal violations.”

A family living in a Silver Creek apartment unit says they have a raccoon infestation.

“This will not be tolerated. They’re going to have to clean up these apartment complexes,” Mableton Mayor Michael Owens told Channel 2 Action News in May.

Mableton officials say that Silver Creek Apartments and 575 Riverside Apartments are under new ownership and management.

“The concern is that it’s going to be the same old, same old,” Lucas said. “There’s a history going back 10 years now of neglect from property managers. ... As we work with and hopefully get the chance to meet with the new property managers and receivers, we want to ask them for terms in new leases that protect the tenant when the landlord neglects their obligations.”

