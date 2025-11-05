Longest government shutdown affecting military members, veterans in metro Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The longest government shutdown in U.S. history, now over 35 days, is severely impacting veterans who rely on SNAP benefits, forcing many to seek help from food pantries.

At the Cobb Veterans Outpost, the demand for assistance has increased, with about 40 veterans receiving help during the shutdown. Some of these veterans depend on SNAP benefits, which have been disrupted by the shutdown.

“One veteran that was here recently had a real big dilemma of whether to do their civilian job where they were going to be getting paid or do their military responsibility for the weekend,” said Robert Bryant, program manager and clinician for Highland Rivers Behavioral Health.

Bryant said that the uncertainty surrounding the shutdown is causing significant stress for veterans, particularly those who rely on SNAP benefits.

“Am I going to get my benefits the next time that I’m supposed to receive them? I think veterans are dealing with a tremendous amount of uncertainty,” he said.

The Cobb Veterans Outpost, while providing a small supply of canned goods, directs veterans to food pantries provided by Noonday Storehouse Ministries to ensure they have food for day-to-day existence.

In addition to food assistance, the outpost offered free healthcare services last week, including tests and screenings. Bryant emphasized the importance of addressing mental health during these uncertain times, stating, “Talk with them about ways they can try to cope and manage these stressors.”

