Lawmaker calls for temporary shutdown of plant accused of leaking toxic gas

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia congressman is calling for the temporary shutdown of a medical sterilization plant after an explosive report revealed it released cancer-causing chemicals for years without residents' knowledge.
Sterigenics is accused of emitting toxins in Smyrna and Covington.
Channel 2 political reporter Richard Elliot spoke with Rep. David Scott on Tuesday. Smyrna is in his congressional district.
#Developing Georgia Congressman David Scott calls for the temporary closure of medical services company Sterigenics after air quality testing is completed. More at 12. pic.twitter.com/6bIsIke5Yq— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) August 20, 2019
Scott was part of a community meeting Monday night where residents expressed their concerns over air quality after a Web MD study showed the company released high levels of a toxic gas for years without telling residents.
He told Elliot that he has expressed the same concerns many of his district's residents have about Sterigenics.
"We're at a very delicate moment because we do not need the people of Smyrna to not have the confidence of their safety for their health," Scott said.
The congressman said he wants to see air quality testing done wants to see Sterigenics shut down, at least temporarily, until they know the company is safe to operate.
