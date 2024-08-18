Lake Acworth to remain closed after elevated bacteria levels due to sewage spill

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Access to Lake Acworth will remain restricted after elevated bacteria levels from recent tests.

On Friday, Cobb Water officials decided it was best to restrict access to the Beach at Cauble Park, due to a sewage spill from a nearby manhole.

Officials say the elevated levels are below the threshold for swimming, but out of caution, Cobb Water and the city of Acworth will continue to restrict access to Lake Acworth.

Heavy rain the past two days is believed to have contributed to the higher bacteria readings.

Officials also say an abundance of of grease clogged a sewer line near a creek that feeds into the lake on Friday. Crews quickly cleared the line, but noticed a fish kill nearby, which triggered a warning and testing for bacteria.

Cobb Water officials say residents need to be aware of discarding fats, oils and greases into nature, the sewage system and the issues they can cause.

Results from Sunday’s testing from the lake will be available on Monday, officials say.

