Kennesaw State University’s new research center may eliminate traffic, increase cybersecurity, more

MARIETTA, Ga. — Kennesaw State University is opening its first-ever research facility.

University officials told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that they are very excited to see what comes out of the new facility.

“We’re growing in every way that we can,” Executive Vice President for Research Dr. Karin Scarpinato said Wednesday.

Dr. Scarpinato will supervise the work at the new Robin and Doug Shore Innovation Center at KSU’s Marietta campus.

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Key research areas will include cybersecurity, food security, and digital healthcare.

“You can do healthcare from home, instead of going to a particular place like a hospital to get checked once a year. You can do it daily,” KSU Researcher Chris Voicu said.

Graduate student Kleevens Gabriel is aiming to get you to work in record time.

“So you can see the cars and what the traffic looks like,” Gabriel said while pointing at his computer screen. “Well, this is actually what we’re looking at in our research.”

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KSU has recently been the second fastest growing university in the country. Enrollment is exploding, sports teams are playing on the national stage, and Gabriel may make sitting in traffic a thing of the past.

“The cars will talk to each other?” Petersen asked.

“Exactly,” Gabriel responded.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Innovation Center is set for next week.

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